Kohli, Rahul's internet-breaking reactions after Jaiswal shatters all-time IPL records; KKR captain Rana trolled

How close Yashasvi Jaiswal will get to receiving his maiden India call-up after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023? One of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener fashioned a memorable run-chase for Sanju Samson and Co. against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 on Thursday. Making sure that RR recover from an early Jos Buttler run-out, the RR opener took the onus to anchor Rajasthan's run-chase in their crucial away game against Nitish Rana's KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was hailed by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul(PTI)

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was simply awestruck by the batting brilliance of young Jaiswal during the recently concluded encounter between KKR and RR at the IPL 2023. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar hailed Jaiswal for his batting masterclass against Kolkata in the IPL 2023. "Wow this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28," Kohli captioned his story.

Kohli, Rahul's internet-breaking reactions

While Kohli shared a noteworthy post on Instagram, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul doffed his hat after Jaiswal shattered his incredible record of scoring the fastest half-century in the history of the IPL. Jaiswal fired six fours and three sixes to complete his record-breaking half-century in just 13 balls. The previous record was jointly held by Rahul and Pat Cummins before Jaiswal achieved the massive feat in the IPL 2023.

Kohli drops internet-breaking reaction (Instagram)

Rana trolled for horror show

Interestingly, Jaiswal scripted history in the opening over of RR innings at Eden Gardens. Jaiswal scored the most runs in the first over of an IPL match by smashing 26 runs. The Indian opener demolished KKR skipper Nitish, who opted to open the proceedings for the hosts. Rana was heavily trolled by netizens as his ploy backfired and provided RR with a rollicking start in the powerplay.

"You have to praise his innings (on Jaiswal), it was a day when he could do anything he wanted. It was a 180 wicket as I said at the toss, our batting wasn't great and that's the result of us dropping 2 points. He was batting well right through the tournament, so I thought a part-time spinner could perhaps make him complacent, that was the plan, but he played superbly and those things do happen," KKR skipper Rana said after the match.

In a match where Samson recorded his 150th IPL appearance and Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time leading wicket-taker, opener Jaiswal played a dazzling knock to seal Rajasthan's nine-wicket win over Kolkata. Jaiswal smashed 98 off 47 balls as the RR opener remained unbeaten with Samson (48) to help Rajasthan complete the 151-run-chase in just 13.1 overs.

