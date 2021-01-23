'I want to be best wicketkeeper-batsman in world': Raina recalls Pant's words during training sessions in lockdown
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday revealed what Rishabh Pant had told him during the training sessions the two were involved in Ghaziabad and Delhi last year. Pant was hailed as the hero of India's historic win in the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane at Gabba after the left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 89.
Speaking in an interview to Cricbuzz, Raina recalled Pant telling him that he wants to be the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world.
"Bhaiya, I want to be the best wicket-keeper batsman in the world," Pant had told Raina. Raina further added that he did not have much to do with Pant's growth as he is an exceptional talent.
"I really didn't have much to do with it. He is a young cricketer bursting with talent who in my view is set to become a great player for India. Back in June he'd just come off a not so good time with the bat.
"There was a lot of talk about him. So, he just wanted a break from it all, from the media and from everything. All he wanted me to do was listen. He wasn't looking for me to give anything, forget a solution," Raina said.
"When we weren't at training, he would be home all day, playing with my kids, chatting with the wife. We watched a lot of comedies on Netflix, ate a lot of good food, whatever he felt like eating, and just chatted away.
"We would go for drives around the city, either in his yellow car or at times in mine. We would listen to the music that we both enjoy. It was all so positive and even during those drives, he would open up a lot, and all I did was let him talk," he added.
"He did a lot of fitness work with me. With his batting, it wasn't technical at all. It was more about getting into the right mind-set and feeling good about his cricket and his enjoying his game," Raina further revealed.
"I spent a couple of days at Rishabh's place, ate there, and spoke a lot with his mother and it was great to see how she doesn't let any negative talk about her son get to her. She has all the confidence in the world on him that he'll become a big player. What he's been able to do is totally down to her sacrifice and the backing he gets at home from his family. She is very proud of him and she should be too," Raina.
There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India's Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.
Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India's bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 at night after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.
