Rajapaksa doubtful as Punjab look towards BBL 12 hero for 3rd straight win: Here's PBKS' likely XI vs SRH

Unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on bottom of the table Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 9. Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 8 of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to make it two wins in two and are now one of only two teams with a hundred percent record this season.

Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan, second left, with his team walks back to pavilion after wining against Rajasthan Royals(AP)

Captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with a perfectly paced 86* off 56 balls after an explosive start by Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34) as PBKS posted a competitive 197/4. Nathan Ellis then bowled an incisive spell of 4/30 while Curran held his nerve and defended 16 off the last over to help PBKS win by five runs in a tense finish after Hetmyer (36 off 18) and Dhruv Jurel (32* off 15) had led RR's revival. Dhawan will hope that his team can notch up another win and pile more misery on an already beleaguered SRH side.

Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer would be satisfied with the performance of his batters as all of them have contributed in some way to the scoreboard.

Prabhsimran Singh, who has been a part of the PBKS setup since 2019 had only played six matches before the 2023 season. With Bairstow being unavailable due to injury, Prabhsimran was given the opportunity to make the opener’s spot alongside Dhawan his own, and he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

In the last game, Prabhsimran hit seven fours and three sixes, mercilessly punishing the Rajasthan bowlers during the first 10 overs to bring up his maiden IPL half-century off 28 balls as Punjab got off to a rollicking start. He, alongside Captain Shikhar Dhawan, added 90 runs off just 61 balls for the opening stand.

The PBKS batting will also be boosted by the return of Liam Livingston. The hard-hitting English batter could arrive in India in time to make his comeback from injury against Gujarat Titans on April 13. He could play a big part in the side’s push towards the playoff in the latter part of the tournament. They will also hope that Bhanuka Rajapaksa who had scored a half-century in the season opener, won’t be out for too long as he had retired hurt in the last game after being hit on the elbow from a Shikhar Dhawan shot.

Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis have been impressive this season, picking up 5 wickets each.

PBKS will hope for more from Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. He has had two underwhelming games this season scoring 27 runs with the bat and has the solitary scalp of Russell to his name at an economy of over 11 this season.

Even though Ellis has had an impressive start to the season he might be replaced by Kagiso Rabada in the line-up as the South African quick is available again after returning from national duty.

Rishi Dhawan might be utilised again as the Impact player against SRH.

Here's PBKS' likely XI vs SRH in IPL 2023 tie

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh.

Top and Middle Order: Mathew Short, Jitesh Sharma.

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

