'Bhuvi has been...': Rohit Sharma gives verdict on Bhuvneshwar's form after Sri Lanka defeat at Asia Cup

Veteran Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had an interesting reply after the star batter was asked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. Defending champions Team India suffered a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Successive defeats by Pakistan and Sri Lanka have left the record-time champions on the brink of a premature exit from the continental tournament.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka completed a stunning run chase to upstage India by 6 wickets in match No.3 of the Asia Cup Super 4 phase at the Dubai International Stadium. Speaking to reporters after Sri Lanka's memorable win over the record-time Asia Cup winners, Indian skipper Rohit downplayed the concerns about the form of the Men In Blue ahead of the forthcoming ICC World T20.

"We did not bat and score runs in the first six overs the way we wanted. But we got momentum after that. But we failed to capitalise on it and finish the game. I think we were 10-12 runs short, but 175 runs are defendable too. The way spinners bowled, they gave us hope and brought us into the match again. But we could not close the match the way we wanted to," Rohit said in a post-match press conference.

During the post-match press conference, the Indian skipper also opted to shut down the critics of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar, who went wicketless in India's must-win game against Sri Lanka. "Even experienced bowlers go for runs. Bhuvi has been playing for us for so many years and has won us so many matches in death overs," Rohit responded after India's all-format captain was asked about Bhuvneshwar’s disappointing performances in the death overs.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar leaked 30 runs in 4 overs while speed merchant Arshdeep Singh conceded 40 runs in 3.5 overs against the Islanders. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar leaked 19 runs in the 19th over which paved the way for Pakistan to defeat Team India in their Super 4 opener at the Asia Cup.

