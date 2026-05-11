Bhuvneshwar Kumar tipped to make India comeback, end four-year exile after rolling back the years with RCB

It’s been four years since Bhuvneshwar Kumar last represented India. It came in a very low-key T20I against New Zealand in Napier. It was shortly after India had lost to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Australia, and as part of the T20I unit’s restructure, Bhuvneshwar was dropped from the squad, never to return. However, if Aakash Chopra is to be believed, it’s time for the veteran India pacer to make a return in T20Is on the back of a strong showing in the ongoing edition of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). With 21 wickets from 11 matches, Bhuvneshwar is leading the charts and currently holds the Purple Cap. Will the BCCI trust Bhuvneshwar Kumar one more time? (PTI)

Chopra feels that, given the number of T20Is India plays throughout the year, the opportunity is ripe for the selectors to hand Bhuvneshwar a recall. Against the Mumbai Indians last evening, Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 4/23 – his best this season – including the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav. Besides starring with the ball, Bhuvneshwar also impressed with the bat, smashing a six that helped RCB get out of jail.

‘Absolutely outstanding’ “Bhuvneshwar Kumar, you have been absolutely outstanding. I am saying a place should be made for him again in the Indian T20I team. He picked up four wickets. He has taken three or more wickets six times this season. Before this, in the 19-year history, only one bowler had taken three wickets six times. That was Harshal Patel in the 2021 season. Bhuvi has already done that here. He is bowling at an economy of less than eight,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“He even hit a six over cover in the end, and reminds one of Mukul Choudhary. If the selection happens based on performances, and the number of T20Is we are going to play, and it’s being said that you will have to play multiple teams at the same time, then play Bhuvi as well. What’s the point otherwise? There should be some gain from performances, and that can be the only benefit.”

India play 18 T20 internationals this year, but the chances of Bhuvneshwar returning appear slim. Indian cricket has moved on from him, and with the management putting its faith in younger players, the prospect of a 35-year-old playing T20I cricket again isn’t particularly exciting. In 2022, Dinesh Karthik earned a recall to the Indian team after a successful IPL stint, but his return didn't last long.