Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: Live cricket score and updates

BBL 2020: Catch all the action of Match 48 of ongoing edition of Big Bash League between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:44 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Toss: Melbounre Stars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval. The teams in top half of the table collide in this epic encounter as first-placed Stars lock horns against third-placed Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head(c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb(c), Glenn Maxwell, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch(w), Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lance Morris, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

