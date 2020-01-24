Big Bash League Live: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:20 IST

BBL Live: Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League clash at Hobart. The hosts have won the toss and elected to bat. This is the 50th match of the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Matthew Wade(c), D Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Jake Doran, David Miller, Ben McDermott(w), George Bailey, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, James Faulkner

Sydney Thunder Squad: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Jay Lenton(w), Liam Bowe, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain