 Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Updates
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Catch all the highlights from the 23rd match

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2019 13:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aaron Finch of the Melbourne Renegades warms up before their match against Hobart Hurricanes.(Getty Images)

The 23rd match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2019 is being contested between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The home team have won the toss and opted to field.

Teams:

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade(w/c), D Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch(c), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper(w), Tom Cooper, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 13:38 IST

