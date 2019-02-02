 Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney, live score and updates
BBL Live: Catch all the live score and updates from the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

cricket Updated: Feb 02, 2019 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shane Watson.(Twitter)

Live Updates: Sydney Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques chose to bowl first in the 49th Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Shane Watson (captain), Jason Sangha, Callum Ferguson, Anton Devcich, Chris Green, Baxter Holt (wicket-keeper), Daniel Sams, Chris Jordan, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wicket-keeper), James Vince, Moises Henriques (captain), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 13:28 IST

