Big Bash League: 'That is a first for sure' - Adelaide Strikers batsman gets run out twice in one ball - WATCH
The Big Bash League contest between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder saw a bizarre moment when Strikers' opener Jake Weatherald was run out twice in one single ball. The moment took place in the 10th over when Weatherald was on the non-striker's end and Thunder seamer Chris Green was on the attack.
Green pitched a fuller one to Philip Salt who and the Strikers batsman punched it back to the bowler. Green got a hand on the ball as it went on to clip the stumps on the other end.
Amidst the appeals of a run-out, Salt called for a run, but Weatherald had his back turned and he was late to respond. Even then, the throw that came towards Thunder keeper Sam Billings was a poor one and Weatherald almost made it to the other end.
The replays showed that Weatherald was short of his crease on both occasions and with the first run-out being counted, he had to go back for 31.
The commentators were amazed at what they saw. “Jake Weatherald, what’s he doing!? Terrible running," Brendon Julian said on Fox Cricket commentary.
“Weatherald’s had a couple of close shaves with the run-outs,” he added. “This time he finally gets done.”
Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh added: “He wasn’t even backing up that far either, and he’s still out … I think he’s got to work on his running between wickets. Seriously, he’s got to concentrate more.”
After watching the replays, Waugh added: “I’ve never ever seen that before.”
Strikers coach and Australian great Jason Gillespie told Fox Cricket: “No, that is a first for sure. We thought it was tight at the bowler’s end but he was certainly out twice.”
“I’ve never seen anyone run out twice,” former Australia pacer Brett Lee added on commentary.
I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann
