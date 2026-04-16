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Big blow to Mumbai Indians: Injured Rohit Sharma out for at least two games, confirms Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma picked up a hamstring injury against RCB in MI's last game.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 07:31 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Rohit Sharma is not featuring today in the Mumbai Indians-Punjab Kings encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI captain Hardik Pandya spoke about this at the toss which Punjab Kings won and decided to have a bowl. “Rohit is not playing today. He may take a couple of games before he can return to action,” the MI skipper said.

Rohit Sharma picked up a hamstring injury against RCB on Sunday.(PTI)

Quinton de Kock of South Africa has been included in the side and will open along with fellow compatriot Ryan Rickelton.

Also Read: Blood indeed runs thicker than water: Krunal Pandya’s reply should quash Hardik Pandya rift rumours

Rohit picked up a hamstring injury in Mumbai Indians’ last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru this past Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, which MI lost rather one-sidedly. They lost by 18 runs but if truth be told, they were never really in the contest.

He had been attended to first, but it didn’t help him much, and shortly after, he decided to walk out. He didn’t return to bat as RCB won comprehensively.

Rohit has really worked hard in the last few months to prolong his ODI career. He wants to play in the World Cup next year in South Africa and Zimbabwe. In his long career, he has won all white-ball trophies, except for the ODI World Cup.

However, these injuries suggest there is no guarantee Rohit will play next year. The age is definitely not on his side, and things are going to get worse by the look of things.

 
hamstring injury rohit sharma mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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