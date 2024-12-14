Menu Explore
Big Cricket League: Dilshan anchors Southern Spartans' victory; Irfan Pathan's Marines survive thrilling low-scoring affair

ANI |
Dec 14, 2024 11:36 AM IST

The Big Cricket League continued to thrill cricket fans as the Southern Spartans showcased their dominance against the Rajasthan Regals.

Surat [India], : The Big Cricket League continued to thrill cricket fans as the Southern Spartans showcased their dominance against the Rajasthan Regals.

Winning the toss on Friday night and electing to field, the Spartans' bowlers, led by Abhimanyu Mithun, restricted the Regals to a below-par score.

The Regals had a shaky start, losing opener S Srinivas early for a struggling 3 off 8 balls. Sri Lankan legend T Dilshan played a steady hand, scoring 33 off 32 balls, but found little support from the other end.

Mehul Patel contributed with a fighting 30 off 25 balls, but the Regals could only muster 138/8 in their 20 overs. Mithun was the star of the show, bowling a disciplined spell to claim 2/17.

Chasing 139, the Spartans got off to a blazing start thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Shrestha, who smashed a scintillating 51 off just 18 balls, laced with boundaries and sixes.

South African veteran Herschelle Gibbs added stability with an unbeaten 27, steering the Spartans to victory in the 16th over with 6 wickets in hand. Mithun's excellent bowling performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

The second game of the day saw the Mumbai Marines, led by Irfan Pathan, take on the UP Brij Stars. The Brij Stars won the toss and opted to bat first but struggled to capitalize on the decision.

Despite a decent start, their innings crumbled under pressure, losing 7 wickets in the final 4 overs to be bowled out for just 95 runs. Praveen top-scored with a modest 30, while Jesal Karia wreaked havoc with the ball, taking 4/7 in a sensational spell.

The chase was far from straightforward for the Marines. Imran Tahir turned the game on its head with a masterful display of spin bowling, claiming 4/10 and reducing the Marines to 30/5 inside the powerplay.

However, Manan Sharma held his nerve with an unbeaten 39 off 33 balls, guiding the Marines home in the 16th over to secure a 4-wicket win in a tense finish. Karia's match-winning spell earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.


