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Big signing for Lucknow Super Giants: South Africa allrounder brought in as replacement for injured Wanindu Hasaranga

The 34-year-old has joined at his reserve price of ₹1 crore, an IPL media release informed. 

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 05:50 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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South Africa allrounder George Linde has joined Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for the injured Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga. Tom Moody, global director of cricket at the franchise, had revealed on Thursday, during LSG’s away tie against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens that they were going to announce the replacement in the “next 24 to 48 hours”.

Fantastic replacement for LSG!(AFP)

His upfront attitude on the matter was appreciated by the commentators at the time. All IPL franchises are known to keep such matters close to their chests, but in what was a breath of fresh air, the former Australian all-rounder didn’t hesitate to say that Hasaranga was out, and they had found a replacement for him.

Also Read: IPL coaches' potpourri: Mahela, Sanga, Hayden bring in varied styles, reminiscent of the way they played their cricket

An IPL media release on Friday read: “Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Protea all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Against KKR, they were staring a defeat in the face when they needed 54 runs off 24 balls with just three wickets in hand. However, Mukul Choudhary had other ideas, and he smashed a 27-ball 54 not out with the help of seven sixes, including two in the last over to take his team over the line off the last ball of the match. Team owner Sanjiv Goenka was particularly pleased with the performance of his bunch.

LSG now host Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday in what is an afternoon game.

 
wanindu hasaranga george linde ipl lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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