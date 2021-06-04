'Big thing his name is being taken ahead of Ishant': Former India players say Siraj likely to play WTC final

As Virat Kohli-led Indian team gets ready to face off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, the focus is more on the fast bowlers than the batsmen. The conditions in Southampton are expected to favour seamers, and fans are wondering whether Mohammed Siraj, who had an excellent tour to Australia, will be a part of the playing XI.

Siraj was given the opportunity Down Under with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav, all being injured. But with all these seamers also included in the squad, will Siraj still be able to make it to the playing XI on the back of his recent performances in the WTC final?

Also read: McCullum explains difference between 'inspirational leaders' Kohli and Williamson

Former India cricketers Reetinder Sodhi and Saba Karim believe that the right-arm fast bowler is certain of playing the all-important clash.

"I agree that these are still early days, they will be practicing in a group in England and then together as a team, the form of bowlers will be seen but one thing is sure that at the moment, Mohammed Siraj is certain to play the premier match, the World Test Championship final, which will be a huge achievement for him," Sodhi said.

"The way Mohammed Siraj's name has come out, this boy has taken giant strides. He is still a baby in international cricket but the way he stamped his authority in Australia, the fighting spirit he has shown, and the lethal pace he generates, it is a very big thing that his name is being taken ahead of Ishant," he added.

Saba Karim further explained why Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri believe Siraj is the ideal player to bowl against New Zealand batters.

"At the moment, the New Zealand team has four left-handers - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Mitchell Santner. I feel if we compare our four frontline pace bowlers, Mohammed Siraj probably bowls the best against left-handers. That is why I feel Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri believe it will be ideal to play Mohammed Siraj," Karim said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON