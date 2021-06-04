'Both captains push team to excel': McCullum explains difference between 'inspirational leaders' Kohli and Williamson

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum believes that while both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are inspiring leaders, the two have a different approach to their captaincies. Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand are set to face each other in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship final beginning from June 18th.

The match, which will be played in Southampton, is expected to be a big test for Kohli's India as they will be entering the contest after a long break, while New Zealand would already be accustomed to the conditions having played two Tests against England.

The last time India faced New Zealand in Tests, they had lost the two-match series 2-0.

Speaking on Sports Today, McCullum said:“Both Virat and Kane have led their sides brilliantly. Their own forms have been superb. To be able to qualify for the WTC final is a massive achievement.

“To reach the final of WTC, the results they needed for a long period. You have to force the situations in Test cricket to garner success in the longest format of the game. Both captains have pushed their teams to excel, and I believe they rightfully deserve the opportunity to play in the final,” he added.

“They are inspirational leaders but lead their teams indifferently. One (Kohli) is out and out aggressive, while the other (Williamson) is a dominant leader but is not as expressive as his counterpart. They are true ambassadors of the game and are the must-watch talents of the present time.

“Apart from being great leaders, they are two giants of the International game at his point of time. One of the amazing qualities they both have is to get the best out of those around them. It has helped them to achieve some special things for their countries,” McCullum signed off.