Biggest stars who will not return for IPL 2025 — Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Mayank Yadav lead the way

IPL 2025 returns after a nine-day suspension forced by escalation of tensions along the India-Pakistan border, but it doesn’t return at full strength. A combination of the conflict on the subcontinent and international commitments has meant that a host of overseas players have opted to sit out of the remainder of the tournament, as the IPL finds itself delayed by a week and the international schedule ramps up in June. Mitchell Starc and Faf du Plessis are both set to miss the remainder of IPL 2025, the Delhi Capitals teammates opting out.(ANI)

Here are some high-profile players who won’t be available to their franchises for the remainder of the tournament.

Mitchell Starc

Foremost is Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, who is confirmed to be missing from the tournament after having returned home. Starc was the leader of Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack, and his absence is a big blow for a team that needs a massive push to seal a playoff spot with their fate in their own hands. Starc had thus far taken 14 wickets in 11 matches for DC, and particularly given his big-game presence, the team would have loved to have him on board as they target a first IPL trophy.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson was finally confirmed as being dropped from the scheme of things for playoff hopefuls Punjab Kings, as his recovery from injury didn’t go to plan. A bowler who can add a different dimension using his extreme pace, Ferguson has already been replaced in the PBKS team, with his Kiwi countryman Kyle Jamieson coming in.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Already somewhat on the outside looking in after a poor start to the IPL season, the dynamic Aussie opener won’t be around to see out the tournament, another big miss for this DC team. As per his personal coach, Fraser-McGurk was reportedly ‘shaken’ by the events that took place in Dharamsala as the match between DC and PBKS was cancelled, with the 23-year-old taking a leave of absence and staying home.

Faf du Plessis

Bad to worse for DC, as Faf du Plessis also is reportedly set to opt out from IPL 2025. Du Plessis provided experience at the top, and DC will be left scratching their head after their overseas contingent has been gutted. Another Protea in Donovan Ferreira also misses out.

Jofra Archer

With Rajasthan Royals already eliminated from playoff contention, the ECB have opted Jofra Archer in bubble wrap to maintain his fitness. Archer is hopeful of a Test comeback down the line for England, with a spokesperson stating Archer was already nursing an injury, a combination of factors leading to this decision.

Chennai Super Kings, also eliminated, will miss Sam Curran and Jamie Overton for similar reasons.

Mayank Yadav

Not for reasons of international duty, but it is another injury that sidelines Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants, the latest in a long list for a bowler blessed with incredible potential but a fragile body. Mayank had just marked his return to action for LSG, but picked up an injury between games. Heartbreaking for him, for LSG fans, and concerning for Indian fans as well. Replaced by Will O’Rourke, another Kiwi paceman.

Playoff replacements — Jos Buttler, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks

On top of the players who won’t be appearing at all, a handful will miss out on the playoffs even after they see out the regular season. The biggest amongst these is Jos Buttler, who is in the thick of the Orange Cap race and will be a massive miss for the Gujarat Titans. Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis will come in for him. MI are another team who will be affected: already having suffered a host of injuries to their original overseason contingent, they will miss top order bats of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks. Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson in as cover for this powerful pair.