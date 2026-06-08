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Biggest win for India in Test cricket after Afghanistan lose 9 wickets for just 38 runs in the one-off Test

The match was memorable for Manav Suthar, who picked up the third-best figures for an Indian on debut.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 04:05 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav came to the party in the second innings as India thrashed Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs shortly after tea on day three of the one-off Test at the New Chandigarh Stadium on Monday. It was the hosts’ biggest win ever in terms of innings and runs.

Manav Suthar had a brilliant outing on debut!(PTI)

In reply to India's 564/8d (thanks to tons from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul), Afghanistan had closed day two on 113/5 right at the wicket of Afsar Zazai. Rahmat Shah was unbeaten on 43 at the other end. On day three, Shah came out to bat in the company of Azmatullah Omarzai, but the latter's stay at the pitch was short as he was bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Sharafuddin Ashraf was next in, and although he showed some resistance, it was not long before he became debutant Manav Suthar's fourth wicket.

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The Afghans could only last 35.5 overs in their second innings and were bowled out for 112. Opener Sediqullah Atal (42) and No.3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24) were the only batters who could show some resistance. The visitors were 74/1 at one time before India spun them out. They lost their last 9 wickets for just 38 runs to suffer a massive defeat. Absent hurt, Ashraf didn’t bat in the second innings, it may be noted. Suthar, who took 7 wickets in all, was chosen Man of the Match. He also contributed 28 runs with the bat.

“Felt really good, especially to play this format after a while. Just wanted to get a lot of volume. I was getting my rhythm right from ball one. I didn't really think about the pace. Just worked on getting my rhythm right. This morning as well, I wanted to keep it coming, keep the lines and lengths consistent. The wicket had something in it. Towards the end, I wanted to bowl a little wide. Apart from that, I wanted to be close to the stumps. If we bowled a little back of length, batters got a lot of time. So wanted to get that right,” Sundar said after the match.

Both teams will now play a three-ODI series, which commences on June 13 at Dharamsala.

 
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