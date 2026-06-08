'You don't drop a World Cup-winning captain': MSK Prasad refuses to buy Suryakumar Yadav snub narrative

Former chief selector MSK Prasad has refused to believe that Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to its third T20 World Cup title just three months ago, has been axed from the T20I set-up. The 35-year-old was not named in any of the squads for India's three upcoming T20I assignments — the tours of Ireland and England, followed by the Asian Games. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup trophy (AFP)

Suryakumar lost both his place in the XI and the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer for the three assignments. But Prasad refused to buy into the narrative that Saturday's squad announcement marked the end of the road for the India batter. Speaking to PTI, he said Suryakumar had merely been rested, much like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

"You don't drop your World Cup-winning captain like that and that too in the next international match itself. Jasprit Bumrah is rested and so is Hardik Pandya. I am sure, Surya has also been rested," he said.

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"He is too good and too big a player to be dropped," he added.

Expanding on his point, Prasad said it was a wise decision from the selectors to give all three players a break after a taxing IPL 2026 campaign, where Mumbai Indians finished ninth in the standings.

"The selectors have rested all three. It's interesting to see all three — Suryakumar, Hardik and Bumrah — have been No. 1 players in the ICC rankings for a very long time. Bumrah is still No. 1. So, no harm in giving all three rest. I am sure all of them will come back to the team sooner than later," he remarked.

However, the theory does raise questions. Tilak Varma, another Mumbai Indians player, has not only retained his place in the side but has also been named vice-captain.

Hardik has been rested to manage his workload, as chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained during the squad announcement, with an eye on keeping him fit and available for ODI cricket, which carries greater importance in the current ICC cycle leading into next year's 50-over World Cup in South Africa. Bumrah, meanwhile, has been included in India's squad for the Asian Games.

‘Why not Rajat Patidar?’ Prasad also questioned the logic behind leaving out Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles.

"I am really surprised. When will you take him if not now? He has done so well as a player and has been a match-winner. He has led RCB to two consecutive IPL titles. He is in tremendous form and is high on confidence. This was an opportune time to give him a chance.

"But I am sure selectors have some ideas for him. He may be given a chance in a bigger and tougher series or tournament," he said.