Birthday boy MS Dhoni snapped enjoying tennis in London; Wimbledon shares viral photo with special caption

MS Dhoni is synonymous with astute on-field tactics and calm demeanour. An absolute crowd puller and a fan-favourite in Chennai, Dhoni may have ended his illustrious international career, but his charisma and prominence still prevail. The former India captain celebrated his 41st birthday in style as he enjoyed tennis action at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022. Dhoni, who sported a grey blazer and black shades, was pictured among the star-studded London crowd.

Wimbledon took to Twitter to share the widely-circulated picture of Dhoni, who turned 41 on July 7 (Thursday). "An Indian icon watching on India," it read. Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings wrote, "Yellove All! 🦁 viewing the 🐐!" Furthermore, batting icon Sunil Gavaskar was also spotted in the stands.

Dhoni is the only captain in the history of the sport to have won three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). It was under the leadership of Dhoni that India reached the numero uno spot in both Test and ODI formats of the sport.

His captaincy spell started in 2007 when he led a young Indian to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. He went on to become one of the most decorated skippers of the game.

Under Dhoni, India won 41 Test matches out of 72, 110 ODI matches out of 200, and 27 T20I games out of 60. On the batting front, he gathered 17,226 runs in his international career which spanned from 2004 to 2019. Two years ago, he drew curtains on his glorious spell with India, with the team's semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup being his last appearance in the blue jersey.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. He quit as all-format India captain in 2017 but has remained Chennai Super Kings' backbone as a leader. He returned as captain of the franchise after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the position. The left-handed all-rounder was appointed the leader after Dhoni quit the job just two days before the start of IPL 2022.

The Chennai outfit failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time -- finishing ninth in the expanded 10-team competition. But Dhoni put to rest speculations around his participation in the lucrative T20 league next season.

The 'Thala' said he will “definitely” play in the IPL next year as not doing so would be “unfair” to the city after which the Chennai Super Kings is named.

“Definitely, I will play next year. It would be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai, to not play in Chennai. It won’t be nice to the CSK fans,” Dhoni said at the toss during the final match of the season, against Rajasthan Royals. “Whether 2023 will be my last year or not, that is something we will have to see.”

