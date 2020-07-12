e-paper
Jul 12, 2020
Home / Cricket / Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England 4 wickets to go 1-0 up

Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England 4 wickets to go 1-0 up

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second and third tests to be held in Manchester without fans present in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Southampton
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies - Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton, Britain - July 12, 2020 West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies - Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton, Britain - July 12, 2020 West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease(REUTERS)
         

Jermaine Blackwood’s fighting 95 in the second innings helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

Chasing 200 to win, West Indies lost three early wickets but Blackwood shared a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37) to revive their hopes before skipper Jason Holder and John Campbell steadied the ship to guide the visitors home.

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second and third tests to be held in Manchester without fans present in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, England resumed their second innings on 284-8 and were bowled out for 313. West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in tests, finishing with 5-75.

