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Blood indeed runs thicker than water: Krunal Pandya’s reply should quash Hardik Pandya rift rumours

It all started this past Sunday when Hardik Pandya's MI hosted Krunal's RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 04:58 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Amid rift reports, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya has picked his brother Hardik Pandya as one of his two favourite finishers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Krunal’s choice means a lot. Recently, social media has been abuzz with speculations of a rift between the brothers.

Can you believe it? Hardik Pandya was bowled a bouncer by Krunal, his own brother!(PTI)

It all started this past Sunday when Hardik’s Mumbai Indians hosted RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. In the past, whenever Krunal and Hardik’s teams were in action in the IPL, both players greeted each other with a lot of warmth. This time, though, both seemed a bit reserved. And that fuelled those speculations to all intents and purposes.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's World Cup magic fades in T20 nightmare: Injury and pain compound to leave career at crossroads

Then, during the match, when Hardik came on to bat, Krunal tried one of his now-famous bouncers, but Hardik succeeded in ducking under it. However, Hardik appeared to be a bit stunned. Like he didn't expect that from his own brother. Then, when Jacob Duffy and Romario Shepherd combined to see the back of Hardik, Krunal was overly elated. Again, Hardik looked a bit surprised.

Krunal was asked multiple quick questions by Cricbuzz. His one reply particularly caught the eye. When asked who was the best fast bowler in the league, he named Jasprit Bumrah in two shakes. However, when he was asked who the best death-over fast bowler was, he named Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga instead of Bumrah.

Krunal, whose team RCB went top of the league on Wednesday night with a thumping five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, also named Mumbai Indians' Wankhede Stadium as his favourite away venue. However, when he was with MI, it was the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

 
krunal pandya hardik pandya
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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