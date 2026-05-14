Bold and beautiful daughter of Australian legend Matthew Hayden is not bothered by public opinion on social media

Grace Hayden, daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden is bold, beautiful and successful at just 23 years of age.

Grace Hayden is quite successful at 23.(AFP)

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She is a sports broadcaster and does a lot of cricket work, but at times she has looked beyond and explored other venues like the Golden Slipper Horse Race.

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She dresses up glamorously and doesn't mind sharing her pics with her boyfriend, swimming together. For that, she is often targeted. But it's nothing new. In a male-dominated world, that has always been the case.

Many a woman can get derailed by criticism. Not Grace, though, who is determined to break boundaries. She is not bothered by the labels she gets from people, particularly on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think conversations around women in media and sport are constantly evolving, and with social media there's naturally a lot more commentary around public figures in general now,” Grace told news.com.au. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think conversations around women in media and sport are constantly evolving, and with social media there's naturally a lot more commentary around public figures in general now,” Grace told news.com.au. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Honestly, I try not to focus too much on labels at all. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Honestly, I try not to focus too much on labels at all. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My priority has always been the work itself – being prepared, continuing to learn and showing up professionally in every role I take on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My priority has always been the work itself – being prepared, continuing to learn and showing up professionally in every role I take on. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I feel incredibly grateful to work across sport, entertainment and fashion, and for me it's always about growing, challenging myself and enjoying the opportunities that come with the job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I feel incredibly grateful to work across sport, entertainment and fashion, and for me it's always about growing, challenging myself and enjoying the opportunities that come with the job. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I've always believed you can be professional, prepared and respectful of the role while also embracing confidence and personal style," she added. Fashionista for sure! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I've always believed you can be professional, prepared and respectful of the role while also embracing confidence and personal style," she added. Fashionista for sure! {{/usCountry}}

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Grace let her thoughts be known at the ongoing Australian Fashion Week. Since she is into fashion, there can't be a bigger stage than that to discuss some of the most interesting things about her.

“Fashion has always been something I enjoy because it's a form of self-expression, and I think there's room for individuality in every industry.

“For me, Fashion Week is about celebrating creativity, supporting Australian designers and embracing an industry I genuinely love being part of,” she said.

One has to say that Grace is mature beyond her years. She understands that once you have the spotlight on you because of your profession, things are not going to be easy since all kinds of people say all kinds of things about you. Grace says she is just focused on her work, not affected by public opinion in any way.

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“Working in television and sport, you naturally understand that people will always have opinions, but I've learnt to stay focused on the positives.”

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