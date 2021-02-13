Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday
Booking of tickets for the third Test between India and England at the world's biggest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad will begin from Sunday, officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said.
The authorities have decided to allow 50 per cent spectators inside the Motera stadium for the last two Test matches of the four-match series, the GCA officials added.
England will play two Tests, including a day-night match, and five T20 Internationals against India at the stadium, which has a seating capacity of one lakh ten thousand spectators, making it the world's biggest in the sport.
GCA vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said that the GCA is honoured to be hosting the series after the COVID-19-forced hiatus and is looking forward to entertaining the fans who will be required to follow all social distancing and safety norms.
"We hope normalcy returns soon and we get to see the stadium packed with fans cheering from all the stands for their teams," he said.
Nathwani thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for allocating two Tests and five T20 Internationals at the newly-built stadium.
The pink ball Test, the third game in the series, will start on February 24, for which the tickets have been priced between ₹300 and ₹1,000.
Another GCA official said that President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the inaugural ceremony of the stadium on February 24.
The details of the inaugural event have not yet been finalised, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on February 24 last year, hosted former US President Donald Trump at the stadium as part of the 'Namaste Trump' event.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter users, cricketers come down heavily on umpire Chaudhary for big error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India in a comfortable position against England on rank turner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes involved in heated argument, umpires intervene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheers and cheerleaders return to Indian sport
- Fifty percent of the stadium’s box seats were released online for occupancy by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association—with a list of Covid protocols to abide by—and Saravanan ensured he was one of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pretorius' records spell leads South Africa to easy win over Pakistan in 2nd T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRS is bit like VAR, still controversial: Leach after third umpire's error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That was his undoing': Gambhir questions Kohli's shot selection
- India vs England: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli could have waited to play the kind of shot he did that led to his dismissal on Day 1 of the second Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good footwork and positive intent was the key: Rahane
- India vs England: Having registered 1 and 0 in the series-opener against England, Rahane found form with a 67-run knock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That wasn't the right thing': Gambhir reacts to umpiring howler by Chaudhary
- India vs England: Even though Rahane was dismissed in the next over adding just a run more, Gambhir said there was not room was such errors at the international level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies 41-3 in 2nd test, lead Bangladesh by 154 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India in command after Day 1 as batsmen respond in style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli has this great sense of confidence that he cannot get out: Manjrekar
- India vs England: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Virat Kohli's wicket, saying the India captain has a strange self-belief/confidence that 'he cannot get out'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox