‘Bored. No words. Mind faster than Chacha Chaudhary’: How world cricket celebrated Virat Kohli’s 9th IPL century

Virat Kohli returned to form and in some style. The RCB talisman rolled back the clock and aced a typical Kohli masterclass in chase, allowing his team to knock off 193 against the Kolkata Knight Riders and take a huge step towards cementing a place in the Playoffs. Kohli led from the front with a ninth Indian Premier League (IPL) century – the most by any player in the history of the League as his unbeaten 105 off 60 balls saw RCB through.

Virat Kohli doing Virat Kohli things(REUTERS)

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Also Read: ‘It’s going to finish one day’; Kohli embraces every moment as the clock ticks on his career

After the match, Kohli delivered an emotional speech, saying it’s his love for the game that ensures he turns up game after game with the same level of enthusiasm and dedication. At 37, the man has achieved all that there is in world cricket. But the hunger in his batting resembles that of a 25-year-old left with conquering the world. As Kohli’s hundred gave the entire country another reason to celebrate his cricketing genius, several former cricketers were left marvelling at the Chase Master’s brilliance.

Mitchell McClenaghan, former New Zealand pacer

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{{^usCountry}} “He must be bored scoring that hundred. He celebrated more getting that first run than he did scoring that 100. Look, he’s achieved so much in the game but tonight was set up for him to bat through the innings and get the job done in tricky conditions. It was impressive. He paced the innings nicely. Had a good partnership with Padikkal. He needed that. He knew that after two low scores he was going to come and bat. Just to get that sheer weight of runs behind him, he’ll go absolutely bananas in the next game I’m sure.” - On ESPNCricinfo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He must be bored scoring that hundred. He celebrated more getting that first run than he did scoring that 100. Look, he’s achieved so much in the game but tonight was set up for him to bat through the innings and get the job done in tricky conditions. It was impressive. He paced the innings nicely. Had a good partnership with Padikkal. He needed that. He knew that after two low scores he was going to come and bat. Just to get that sheer weight of runs behind him, he’ll go absolutely bananas in the next game I’m sure.” - On ESPNCricinfo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Spiritual Virat Kohli doesn't chase accolades anymore; it's his honesty to his craft that keeps him going Ambati Rayudu, former India batter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Spiritual Virat Kohli doesn't chase accolades anymore; it's his honesty to his craft that keeps him going Ambati Rayudu, former India batter {{/usCountry}}

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“I just think he is going for it on every ball. He is trying to maximise every ball into a boundary, which in his initial years, he didn’t have to. The game was quite different, but now he has not only caught up with the times, but he is moving ahead of them. Especially in the Powerplay. He is playing well above par in any given wicket, situation, or condition. It’s made him so successful in the last couple of years. There’s hardly any risk attached to his batting, even though he is striking it at a high strike rate.” - on ESPNCricinfo.

Virender Sehwag, former India opener

“Hats off to him. In a chase, his mind runs faster than Chacha Chaudhary (an Indian comic character). We used to hear that Chacha Chaudhary’s mind works faster than a computer, but Kohli’s mind beats that too. He is amazing. He bats risk-free. He takes it only when he knows his team needs it. I am out of words. What is left to be said that hasn’t been spoken of already? We’ve said everything. Called him Genius, GOAT, legend. What else can we think of.” - on Cricbuzz.

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Also Read: Virat Kohli’s INR 4.75 crore century wipes off 3.15 cr. damage from two ducks with savage century vs KKR

Ian Bishop, former West Indies pacer

“Got to love that Virat Kohli continues to calculate chases so well. We have to appreciate him, because as he says, one day he will stop playing. Karthik Tyagi is having a really encouraging season. Good pace and control.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli strips ego, offers a peek into hardened mindset behind IPL masterclass

Mohammad Kaif, former India batter

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“With two ducks before the KKR game, Virat Kohli reached the crease much before the umpires or fielders had stepped on the turf. He was keen to score runs. Kohli always does what he wills. 105 not out when he left the crease. 14000 t20 runs, What a player.”

Irfan Pathan, former India all-rounder

“Just love the value of the first run from Virat Kohli after back-to-back ducks. Shows that he values scoring runs so much despite achieving so much. Pure master class chase from Virat Kohli with a top-class 100."

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