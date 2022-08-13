'Both players are 'work in progress'; their captaincy is improving': Ex-India WK names Rohit Sharma's replacements

Shikhar Dhawan captained India to ODI series success in West Indies but the left-handed opener joined the continuously growing list of skippers who have led the national team of late. He became the eighth captain in the last 10 months, joining the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read | 'Pakistan will hope that Virat's form slump continues...': Former spinner's strong words on struggling Kohli's 'baggage'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit was back in the role for the T20I series but it was Hardik who led the side in the final game, with the regular India captain rested for the dead rubber. The musical chairs around India's leadership is evident ever since Virat Kohli relinquished the captaincy. Rohit may have succeeded Kohli but many including Hardik and Pant are seen as front-runners as future India foremen.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels Pant and KL Rahul are 'work in progress' for the role, alongside Hardik, who has proved his tactical acumen while leading Gujarat Titans to maiden IPL title.

"Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have both been a 'work in progress' as captains. With every passing game, their captaincy is improving and they, along with Hardik, are the three contenders I feel who will replace Rohit Sharma as India's next captain," said Parthiv on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The captaincy debate is continuous but Parthiv tipped Jasprit Bumrah to replace Rohit moving forward. The fast bowler had captained India in the recent Edgbaston Test after Rohit tested positive for Covid-19.

“Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for Gujarat under my captaincy. So I had the opportunity to interact with him a number of times about how he wanted to set up a batter to take his wicket. That spoke volumes about how intelligent he is in taking cricketing decisions.”

"Although India lost the Test under his captaincy, he definitely has the intelligence and credentials to be looked at as the future India captain," Parthiv explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON