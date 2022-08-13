'Pakistan will hope that Virat's form slump continues...': Former spinner's strong words on struggling Kohli's 'baggage'

He might be one of the finest players of the modern era but Virat Kohli currently faces a nightmarish batting slump, having not scored a single international ton for almost three years. The star batter's recent form has been a hot topic of debate, with many questioning his place in the Twenty20 set-up when the World T20 is about two months away. In England, he could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test in Edgbaston and continued his wretched run in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings. Kohli finished with 17 and 16 runs in the three-match ODI series.

Kohli will be in action during the upcoming Asia Cup, which remains his best chance to regain his touch and end the extended lean patch with the bat. Former Pakistan tweaker Danish Kaneria also feels that the Indian needs to notch up big scores in the continental tournament before the much-awaited World T20 in October.

"If Kohli wants to be considered for the T20 World Cup, he will need to come back with a bang. He will need to perform by hook or by crook. You can't have such huge baggage with the team and then to bench him will also be incredibly tough. Pakistan will hope that Kohli's form slump continues because if he gets back his mojo, he will be dangerous," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria also spoke about the fitness status of Shaheen Afridi. The star pacer is battling a knee injury and it remains to be seen whether he will return for the Asia Cup.

Afridi, who scythed through the Indian line-up in last year's World T20, could again trouble the Rohit Sharma-led side. But Kaneria believes Rishabh Pant can take on Pakistan pacers if the left-handed dasher opens the batting.

"Shaheen still has the form with him, but I kept on saying, 'Don't play your ace bowler in all matches because then there are chances of breaking down.' He is with the team to the Netherlands for the ODI series, but if he doesn't play even the third game, then he might be ruled out of the Asia Cup. Good sign for India but a bad one for Pakistan.

"India have a number of options to try something different at the top with Rohit. Pant can open the batting and can be given a license to kill so that he takes on the Pakistan bowlers and dominates them. Pakistan are highly dependent on Shaheen to pick early wickets so this can be something India can think about," added Kaneria.

