'Both runs and strike-rate are important, but have to respect the wicket,' says Shikhar Dhawan after DC's 7-wicket win

Shikhar Dhawan's sensational knock of unbeaten 69* runs in 47 balls helped Delhi Capitals in picking up an easy seven-wicket win on Sunday over Punjab Kings. PBKS, who were without their regular captain KL Rahul, saw an inspiring innings from stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal who smashed 99* in 58 balls on his captaincy debut to help his team post 166/6 in 20 overs.

But the target proved to be an easy one for DC to chase who won the match with 14 balls to spare. Speaking after the match, Dhawan said that both strike rate and runs are important for him.

"Really happy with the way we chased the score down. Prithvi and myself were able to get a great start. Smith chipped in nicely and I knew I had to go till the end," Dhawan said on Star Sports.

"Perfectly crafted innings, I enjoyed it. Once we knew that we can close the game, we wanted to finish the game early around 19 overs, but Hetmyer finished it in the 18th," he added. "He's been amazing with the way he has been striking. Good to up the strike rate."

"Both runs and strike rate are important. I have to respect the wicket. So the approach will depend on the pitch," Dhawan said.

"I have been playing with Prithvi for three years now and he makes it easy for me as well," he signed off.

