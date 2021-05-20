Home / Cricket / ‘Bowling against Rahul, Gayle in nets helps in analysing flaws’: Punjab Kings pacer on his success in IPL 2021
Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh revealed how he prepared to bowl in tense situations. He said that bowling to the likes of Chris Gayle and Rahul in nets gave him the confidence.
Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket during IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is one of the Punjab Kings players who delivered decent results for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The KL Rahul-led side didn’t have a great run in the first half of the tournament as they won only three out of 8 games before the league was indefinitely suspended. However, Arshdeep maintained his consistency and picked seven wickets in six matches. He stole the show with his death bowling in the fixture against Rajasthan Royals in which he defended 12 runs in the final over and got the better of the opponent skipper Sanju Samson.

While speaking in an interview with India TV, the youngster from Punjab revealed how he prepared to bowl in a tense situation. Arshdeep said that bowling to the likes of Chris Gayle and Rahul in nets gave him the confidence.

“We have KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Sarfaraz Khan in the nets. Bowling against them in practice sessions helps in analysing your flaws. When you bowl to such great players, you get an idea about the areas where you're leaking most runs. When you're bowling at such a level, you can't take pressure to get the better of you. Always back your execution and you will get good results,” Arshdeep told India TV.

Arshdeep also spoke about the experience of sharing the dressing with Mohammed Shami. The 22-year-old said that he often discusses the various aspects of pace bowling with the seasoned Team India pacer.

“I discuss minute things including seam position with Shami Bhai. We also talk about how to respond when you're getting hit by a batsman. Since we all were in a bio-bubble, it becomes a lively atmosphere, just like a family,” Arshdeep said.

“I consider myself as an attacking bowler. But for this year, I had a chat with skipper KL Rahul and Shami. I also focussed on bowling more dot balls and hence, my economy has also improved along with my wicket tally,” he added.

Topics
ipl ipl 2021 arshdeep singh punjab kings chris gayle lokesh rahul mohammed shami
