'We don't accept umpires decision': AUS great expresses concern over ‘spirit of cricket’ citing Chahar-Stubbs example

The third and final T20I between India and South Africa in Indore, has once again triggered the spirit of cricket debate. During the course of the contest, India pacer Deepak Chahar didn't choose to run-out Tristan Stubbs at the non-striker's end, despite the batter charging out of the crease before the bowler had released the ball.

Chahar instead let go of the incident with a smile, which was heavily debated by the commentators and fans on social media. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has reacted to the incident, expressing that spirit of cricket has become "redundant".

He explained the same in a lengthy tweet, where he wrote: "Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no disappointment about the batters action. Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn't use the law. We don't accept umpires decision with use of DRS as well, "Spirit of cricket" has become redundant."

Stubbs was eventually dismissed by Chahar on 23 off 18 balls as South Africa piled a gigantic 227/3 on the board. India were then bundled out for 178 as the visitors won the match by 49 runs.

The spirit of cricket, especially running-out non-strikers has been heavily debated, ever since Deepti Sharma chose to run-out Charlie Dean in the third and final ODI against England last month.

Veteran pacer James Anderson sharing his views on the particular mode of dismissal said he is not a fan of it, and called it “illegitimate”. In an recent interaction on BBC Tailenders podcast, Anderson noted: "I don't think batters should go down the pitch when the ball has not even delivered, but I don't think it should be a dismissal, there should be a warning or there can be penalty runs. That would be a better solution to it, just give them couple of warnings."

