‘Interesting end to…’: Charlie Dean opens up on Deepti Sharma's clever run-out after India vs England Lord's ODI

English cricketer Charlie Dean has opened up about her controversial dismissal in the recently concluded One Day International (ODI) series between hosts England and Team India. In a match where veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami bid farewell to international cricket, England batter Dean was run-out by Deepti Sharma, who caught her backing up too far in the 44th over of England's innings.

Days after her legal dismissal sparked a massive debate in the English media, Dean took to Instagram to reflect on England's performance in the summer. "An interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at Lords in England colours. I guess I'll just stay in my crease from now on," Dean said in a post shared by the England cricketer on Instagram.

Dean's dismissal courted controversy in English media as several luminaries of the game have kickstarted the ‘spirit of the game’ debate on social media. From Former England skipper Nasser Hussain to veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson, a host of cricketers from past and present have questioned the controversial run-out which is deemed perfectly legal.

Sharing her views on the run-out after India's historic series win over England, all-rounder Deepti revealed that Dean was warned against backing up on several occasions during the contest at Lord's.

“Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines,” Deepti was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In the wake of the run-out controversy, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also issued a statement and asserted that umpires properly officiated the third and final ODI of the bilateral series between the two teams at Lord's. "This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker's end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball," the MCC said in a statement.

