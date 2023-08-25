'Breach of contract...': Virat Kohli's Instagram story angers BCCI bosses, India cricketers get ‘verbal’ warning: Report

Virat Kohli's Instagram story on Thursday in which he revealed his yo-yo fitness test score has irked the top bosses of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian team management reportedly came up with a strict guideline for all Indian cricketers hours after Kohli's Instagram story went viral. The players were asked not to post their yo-yo test scores which come under confidential information, on social media platforms. The directive came from BCCI's top management, reported The Indian Express.

Virat Kohli, of India (R), takes part in a training session (File photo)(AFP)

The report claimed that all the cricketers currently present in a fitness and preparatory camp at Alur in Bengaluru before the Asia Cup were given the guideline "verbally."

Through an Instagram story, Kohli revealed that he had passed the yo-yo test with a score of 17.2. “The happiness of finishing the yo-yo est between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,” Kohli wrote along with a photo of himself. The BCCI-mandated fitness parameter is 16.5.

Not at all pleased by the public update, BCCI sprang into action almost immediately. They reminded the players revealing such confidential information on public platforms can lead to a 'breach of contract'

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

Details of the training camp ahead of Asia Cup

The Asia Cup-bound Indian cricketers will undergo a six-day training camp at Alur, which began Thursday. News agency PTI reported that apart from Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya also took the yo-yo test on the first day of the camp. Both of them cleared the test successfully.

The camp largely consists of cricketers who are part of the Asia Cup squad and did not travel to Ireland after returning from the West Indies. The list includes Kohli, Rohit, Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj among others.

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, who were a part of the Indian side that beat Ireland 2-0 in the three-match T20I series, are expected to join the camp on Friday. The quartet is flying out of Dublin to Bengaluru.

While the drills were largely restricted to indoor sessions on this day, except for the yo-yo test, there will be increased outdoor activities from Friday.

However, those returning from Ireland might not be put under the Yo-Yo test as they will be put through the skill-set segment of the camp.

Several parameters of players will be checked during the camp including lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone and Dexa tests etc.

Apart from the fitness routines, the outdoor events will also include match simulation sessions monitored by batting coach Vikram Rathour and head coach Rahul Dravid.

India will play all their matches in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. They start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2.

