Brendon McCullum refuses bulge despite series loss, stays adamant on Bazball: 'Not a bad time to be England coach'

Head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that England have not been able to screw down their method yet but is adamant on continuing the Bazball approach in red-ball cricket. The English team has not played consistent cricket in the ongoing Test series against India as a result they are 1-3 down with one match remaining. The ultra-attacking 'Bazball' approach has also come under the scanners for not producing the desired results for England against big teams like India and Australia. Brendon McCullum adamant to continue Bazball approach.

The visitors won the first Test of five-match series to take an early edge over India but they failed to play consistent cricket in the next three Tests to lose the series. The Bazball approach failed miserably for England in the second innings as the young Indian side banked on it to clinch the series, extending their dominating streak at home.

McCullum asserted that England are a better side than they were 18 months ago and claimed they are destined to do special things in the next year and so.

'There's times in games where we haven't quite screwed down our method just yet. We've lost here, didn't win the Ashes (2-2), but we're a better team than 18 months ago, and we've got an opportunity in the next 18 months to do some special shit," McCullum told the UK media.

Despite having not much experience, the English spinners Tom Hartley and Shoiab Bashir have been the standout performers for their team. However, the batters have failed to complement their bowlers which resulted in their failure.

McCullum said that the team will work on their shortcomings to bounce back in the future.

''We'll keep chiselling away at those rough edges. It's not a bad time to be coach of the England team,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the England head coach also talked about Jonny Bairstow all set to play his 100th Test match in Dharamsala.

"It'll be really emotional for him," said McCullum in reference to Bairstow's landmark game.

He also backed the English star to bounce back following an underwhelming performance in the India series thus far.

"Everyone knows Jonny's story. He is quite an emotional character at times and big milestones like that do mean a lot to him. (In this match) he walked taller, looked stronger, had that presence and that real Jonny Bairstow swagger to him. When he has that you kind of feel he's never too far away," he added.