Brett Lee becomes latest inductee into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: ‘Impact transcended statistics’

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is the latest inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Sunday, and Lee's inclusion finally recognises his remarkable international career, which was defined by raw pace, longevity and more importantly, the sportsmanship with which he played the sport. Lee, 49, is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers, along with Shoaib Akhtar, to ever play the sport. Brett Lee is the latest inductee into the Australian Hall of Fame. (Getty)

Lee represented Australia from 1999 to 2012, playing 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is. Across the three formats of the game, he ended up picking up a combined total of 718 wickets. In Tests, he picked up 310 Wickets, while in ODIs and T20Is, he returned with 221 and 38 wickets, respectively.

The former pacer was also a key pioneer of the T20 format's early years, representing several teams worldwide, including the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He was a member of the Sixers lineup that won the inaugural Big Bash League title.

In his Australian career, Lee was a part of the three World Cup-winning squads in 1999, 2003 and 2007. He also featured in multiple Ashes campaigns against England.

Lee is known for breaking the 160 km/h barrier consistently on the speed gun. But he was more than just dishing out fast deliveries. He had the knack of combining pace with some great skill. This fact even contributed to him being adjudged as the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2006.

Not just Wisden, he was also named the Australian Test Player of the Year in 2008, having picked up the prestigious Allan Border Medal. Lee was also a household name in India, enjoying a great fan following through his multiple appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his off-field cultural engagements, including music and film collaborations.

‘Richly deserved’

Peter King, the Chair of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, said that Lee truly deserves this honour as he continues to be an amazing ambassador for the sport.

“Brett Lee’s induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame is richly deserved. He was not only one of the fastest and most exciting bowlers the world has seen, but also an outstanding ambassador for Australian cricket. Brett’s impact transcended statistics — he inspired fans around the world with the way he played the game, the respect he showed opponents, and the pride he took in representing his country," King said in an official statement.

“Now a respected commentator, Lee continues to contribute to the game and its communities globally long after his final delivery. The Australian Cricket Hall of Fame celebrates players whose careers have left a lasting legacy on the sport," he added.