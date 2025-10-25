'They run cricket and so they should’: Brett Lee crowns India the undisputed kings of the modern game

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes India has not just become cricket’s commercial hub, but it has earned that status through unmatched devotion to the game. In a chat with The Grade Cricketer in an interaction arranged by Fox Cricket, the star pacer boiled the reality down to one blunt confession, “They run cricket, and so they should.” Former Australia pacer Brett Lee(Getty)

Lee framed the argument around what he has witnessed across continents: the volume, the velocity, and the depth of Indian fandom dwarf anything elsewhere. For him, the game inevitably follows its most engaged audience.

Brett Lee’s case for India as the power center of cricket

Brett Lee contrasted Australia’s limits with India’s sheer scale. “You are never going to have the fan base, it doesn’t matter how much you promote in Australia, to what you have overseas,” he said. He spoke about the volume of people following the game in India, “I have met 10 people from India who don’t like cricket, 10 out of 1.5 billion.” His statement pointed out the fact that in India, indifference to cricket is almost mythical.

He also linked modern viewing habits to the T20 boom. Parents try to “get them out the backyard and kick a footy or throw a ball around,” he said, but kids “ want things to happen quickly.” Lee feels that is where the T20 format works. “That is why T20 cricket works. It is exciting.” However, he also states that it is not only the pace of the game that works in India. The devotion of the masses, the dedication of the fans, and the passion for the game make India the gravitational center.

Lee even weighed cricket’s pull against global cultural icons. “People say football in Brazil, or whatever it might be, could come close. But no, I have never seen it like cricket in India,” said Lee.

His statement that “they run cricket” was admiration and not an accusation. It recognised that markets, schedules, and storylines gravitate to where the heartbeat is the loudest. From IPL to international cricket, India’s influence on the game is an outcome of passion converting into presence.