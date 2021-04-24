'Shocking', 'trash': Brett Lee, Ben Stokes slam Chennai pitch after PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match

Punjab Kings openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul managed to chase down the meager total of 132 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 encounter on Friday. But it took two of the most explosive batters 17.4 overs to chase down the target on a sluggish track at MA Chidambaram, in Chennai. The Rohit-Sharma led side, earlier, played full 20 overs, and could only muster 131/6. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

It comes as a little surprise that the slow Chennai track has become a topic of discussion after the match, with several cricketers including Parthiv Patel, Brett Lee, and Ben Stokes, expressing their opinions on it.

“This was not an easy wicket to bat on, you’ve got to give credit to Gayle and KL Rahul, they were very sensible, full marks to PBKs,” Parthiv said on Star Sports following PBKS' 9-wicket win.

Brett Lee went a step further and said the surface was shocking. “It’s a shocking cricket wicket, to be honest, it’s hard for the batsmen to get into any sort of rhythm," the former Aussie speedster said.

"It’s hard for the bowlers, doesn’t swing, so I don’t think it’s a good wicket. But you have to give credit to Rahul and his Punjab Kings,” Lee added.

Meanwhile, Stokes described the surface as "trash". "Hope the wickets don’t get worse as the@IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash," he wrote on Twitter.

It was PBKS' second win of the season, while MI's second-straight defeat this season. Rahul's Punjab climbed up to the fifth position in the IPL 2021 Points table with the win, while Rohit's MI were still at no. 4th position.

Punjab Kings will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday next week.