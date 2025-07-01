Brett Lee delivers gold-standard response to Neeraj Chopra’s javelin nod: 'Nowhere close'

Australia cricket legend Brett Lee, on Monday, was classy, gracious and humble in responding to India's double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's recent statement about him on javelin throw. Lee's remark came amid Chopra's return to the country for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 after back-to-back wins at the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike. Brett Lee reacted to Neeraj Chopra's 'javelin' remark

In a recent interview with official broadcasters of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, JioStar, the Indian athlete was asked which cricketer he reckoned would have made it big in javelin throw and Chopra picked former Australia fast bowler Lee.

"I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years," he said.

Taking to social media on Monday, Lee responded to Chopra's remark, admitting that the javelin story was true — he had tried his hand at the sport during his school days. However, he added that he was never anywhere near Chopra's level. Lee also noted how tough javelin was on the elbow before wishing the Olympic champion the best for his upcoming events.

“I did throw the javelin back at my schooling days, but nowhere near what Neeraj does & continues to do. Very tough on the elbow. I have however admired what this fine athlete can do and wish him well,” he tweeted.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, which begins on July 5, will be India's first-ever international javelin competition. It was originally scheduled for May 24 but was postponed due to military tensions between India and Pakistan. The venue has also been relocated from Panchkula to Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru due to lighting limitations at the original venue that affected live telecast capabilities.

Organised by Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event will feature a world-class field comprising seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.