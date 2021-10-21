'They will be highest run-getter and wicket-taker': Brett Lee's bold prediction for India stars in T20 World Cup

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee picked Team India to be the number one contender to win the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. He also named two star performers to lookout for from the Indian camp, stating they could emerge as the leading run-scorer and the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

"I think India are probably the favourites with their top four or five batters and their bowling attack. I have KL Rahul down as the top run-scorer in the tournament and Mohammed Shami to be the leading wicket-taker, purely going on the last few months. So if they deliver and India have one of the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers, it’s a good start," the former Australian cricketer wrote in his column for ICC.

Punjab Kings skipper Rahul emerged as the third-highest run-scorer in the latest edition of Indian Premier League, where he amassed 626 runs from 13 outings at a healthy average of 62.60. Shami, who also plays for the same side in the T20 league, finished the tournament with 19 wickets from 14 matches.

Speaking on Australia's chances of lifting their maiden T20 World Cup title, Lee feels despite the tough road ahead this side have the potential to take it all the way.

The former pacer then added David Warner will be the key player for Australia going into the tournament, adding that the cricketer thrives on big stage.

"We have not had a lot of success in this format - it is time we changed it and we do have a side that can take it all the way. It obviously won’t be easy, especially when you look at how strong teams like England, India and New Zealand are."

"But this Australian side is loaded with talent and for me, the key is David Warner. I would like to say he is saving the runs for the games that count after his IPL form! He was really harshly dealt with there and it may have knocked some confidence out of him but he thrives on the big stage. Everything should be rosy for him here, class is permanent," he wrote.

India are drawn in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, whereas, Australia are placed in Group 1 along with England, defending champions West Indies, and South Africa.