Brett Lee pays touching tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Very fortunate to have shared a small moment with someone so special'

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee paid an emotional and touching tribute to the late Asha Bhosle on Monday, who died in Mumbai on April 12 at the age of 92. In his heartfelt message on Instagram, Lee recalled how he collaborated with the legendary singer, saying her contribution will “live on for generations to come." Bhosle lent her voice to more than 12,000 songs across genres and languages and went on to become one of the most influential voices in Indian music history.

Brett Lee paid a touching tribute to Asha Bhosle(Brett Lee - Instagram)

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Lee and Bhosle had earlier collaborated on the track ‘You’re the One for Me’ in 2007, marking a rare crossover. The duo came together during the ICC Champions Trophy, when the pacer was invited to be part of the global music project.

Months after recording the song, Lee and Bhosle met each other once again at the Sydney Opera House, where the singer gifted him a signed album.

“I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity,” Lee wrote on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} “My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhosle honoured during IPL 2026 fixture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhosle honoured during IPL 2026 fixture {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players wore black armbands in tribute to the late singer. A one-minute silence was also observed at the Wankhede Stadium before the start of the IPL 2026 fixture.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli also penned heartfelt tributes on social media, saying the global music fraternity had suffered a massive blow with Bhosle's death. The last rites were held on Monday afternoon in Mumbai, and the Master Blaster also arrived with his family to pay his respects.

Bhosle is widely recognised as one of the most defining voices of Hindi cinema’s golden era, alongside Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. In 2011, the Guinness World Records also recognised her as the most recorded artist in music history.

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She also received various awards, including the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000). She stopped professional singing several years ago due to health issues and was only seen on reality musical TV shows as a guest.

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