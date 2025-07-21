Brett Lee sets the record straight after India vs Pakistan WCL match cancelled: 'We pushed for it'

The cancellation of the World Championship of Legends match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions has led to a range of reactions and comments from the former players and stars involved in the tournament. Brett Lee revealed that the India-Pakistan WCL cancellation was influenced by the desire of other players to continue the tournament.

It has been a controversial decision with several Indian players stepping away and refusing to participate in the match, leading to its cancellation on the eve of the game at Edgbaston. However, players involved in the other teams remain at hand to try and get through the tournament, attempting to fulfil their obligations to the tournament.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Australia Champions skipper Brett Lee gave his stance on the subject, maintaining a neutral stance and hoping for a positive resolution to a heated situation and stating that he has a good connection and relationship with both countries involved in this contest.

“That is a tough question. But the thing I’ll say right is, I love India, I love Pakistan. So I hope that they can get to a discretion where they can appreciate themselves,” said Australia’s legendary fast bowler, who was involved in a washed-out match with Australia Champions in their tournament opener vs England.

Brett Lee prioritises completion of full tournament

However, Lee also maintained that the most important bit that all the teams and players must keep in mind is that this tournament extends beyond those two teams, and keeping the ball rolling with the remainder of WCL 2025 should be the priority.

“But most importantly, we are here on a tournament. So Australia versus India versus South Africa. We are all inclusive. So what happened last night is what happened. We pushed for it,” explained the pacer, indicating that the players preferred a clean and easy break from the situation in order to keep the tournament going on relatively smoothly.

Pakistan Champions had won their opening game of the season, which was also the tournament opener against England, in a last-over thriller at Edgbaston. India’s opening match was meant to be the Pakistan game, but will now get their season going in a match against AB de Villiers’ South Africa Champions on Tuesday evening at Northampton’s County Ground.