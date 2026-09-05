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Brian Lara demands ‘basic humanity’ for Imran Khan, issues emotional plea: ‘He’s not being cared for’

Imran Khan's health in prison has sparked concern from former cricketers, including Brian Lara, who emphasised the need for dignified treatment.

Updated on: Sep 5, 2026, 18:57:52 IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Concern over Imran Khan’s health and treatment in prison has increasingly spilled beyond Pakistan’s political arena and into the cricketing world, with a group of former international captains calling for the country’s 1992 World Cup-winning skipper to receive proper medical care and dignified treatment. Khan, who later served as Pakistan’s prime minister, has been in prison since 2023 amid a series of legal cases, while questions over his health and access to medical treatment have recently prompted several prominent former cricketers to speak publicly.

Brian Lara has spoken up on Imran Khan's health emergency. (X Images)
Brian Lara has spoken up on Imran Khan's health emergency. (X Images)

West Indies legend Brian Lara has now joined those voices, making an emotional appeal for Khan while stressing that his intervention is about humanity rather than politics. Lara said his interactions with Khan during their playing days were limited, but the respect he developed for the former Pakistan captain had stayed with him.

Brian Lara calls for proper medical care for Imran Khan

“Imran Khan and I only crossed paths on the field a handful of times, but the respect I have for him was instant and lasting,” Lara wrote on Instagram. The former West Indies captain then reflected on Khan’s stature in Pakistan and questioned how someone once regarded as a symbol of sporting pride could find himself in his present circumstances.

Brian Lara's post on Instagram.

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Lara also aligned himself with the former captains who have already raised concerns over Khan’s welfare, specifically calling for independent medical attention. “I stand with my fellow former captains in asking that he receive proper, independent medical care and the dignity every human being deserves,” he wrote.

The West Indies great made it clear that his statement was not intended as a comment on the political battles or legal cases surrounding Imran Khan. Instead, Lara framed his appeal entirely around the former Pakistan captain’s health and dignity, concluding: “This isn’t politics. It’s basic humanity for a legend of our game.” Lara’s intervention adds another of cricket’s most celebrated names to the growing chorus surrounding Khan’s treatment. His statement stayed away from the wider political debate and focused squarely on what he believes should be a basic demand: independent medical care and humane treatment for one of the sport’s most influential former captains.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Probuddha Bhattacharjee

Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.

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