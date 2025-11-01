‘Bring the cup home’: Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar cheer for India women's team before World Cup final

The Indian men's cricket team, currently in Australia for the T20I series, extended their good wishes to the women's team ahead of their historic World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana wish the India women's cricket team before World Cup final

"On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best. Enjoy the occasion, be fearless, don't be scared of making a mistake, you've already made the entire country proud. Wishing the women's team all the very best for the World Cup final," said India men's head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said: "Just enjoy the occasion, be yourself. I think you've had an amazing campaign till now."

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said: "Just enjoy the occasion, you don't get to play a lot of World Cup finals. You don't need to do anything different. You're playing really well, back yourself, enjoy the moment, give your best and everything else will take care of itself."

"We just want to wish you luck and the trophy is here only, you just have to pick it up," said Arshdeep Singh.

"We all here in the Indian men's cricket team and the whole country is so proud of you," said Sanju Samson.

"Wishing the women's team all the very best for the finals. Bring the cup home," said Shubman Gill.

Indian women’s cricket stands on the cusp of a defining moment, much like the men’s iconic 1983 triumph, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s India gear up to face a spirited South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The 13th edition of the tournament will see a new champion crowned, with India aiming to break their ICC trophy drought and South Africa chasing their first-ever global title. For the hosts, victory could spark an unprecedented surge in the popularity of women’s cricket across the country.

India’s thrilling semifinal win over Australia, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet’s gritty 89, has set the stage for a grand finish. Yet, memories of past heartbreaks — the 2017 World Cup final loss to England and defeats to Australia in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 T20 World Cup — still linger.

On a batting-friendly DY Patil surface, the in-form Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana (385 runs) will look to anchor India’s innings, while Deepti Sharma, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps, remains pivotal with the ball.

South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs), have shown remarkable resilience, bouncing back from early setbacks. The likes of Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, and Nonkululeko Mlaba add depth and balance to a side eager to rewrite history.

As both teams chase a maiden title, Sunday’s clash promises high drama — a contest of skill, nerve, and destiny.