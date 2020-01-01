e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Live cricket Score, Commentary

Catch the live score and updates from the Big Bash League clash between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers(Getty Images)
         

 

Perth Scorchers have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan

