Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Live cricket Score, Commentary

cricket

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:30 IST

Perth Scorchers have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan