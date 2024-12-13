Brisbane weather report: Rain threat casts shadow over India vs Australia Gabba Test Day 1

The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is poised on a knife's edge with both India and Australia enjoying big wins in the first two Tests. Both matches were hotly contested, as opposed to what the results at the end of the Tests would indicate, which has increased the anticipation for the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, there is a chance that fans would have to wait for a little longer for the match to kick off. Day 1 of the third Test could be disrupted by rain(Getty Images)

While the weather forecast for the rest of the match remains somewhat favourable, there is a very good chance of rain disrupting Day 1 of the Test. AccuWeather shows an 88 percent probability of rain on Saturday in Brisbane. While only a morning shower and humidity is predicted for the second day, there is 65 percent probability of rain shown on the third and fourth days which could interrupt the match even further.

India looking to strengthen hold over Gabba fortress

The third Test marks a return to a venue where India recorded a historic win the last time they turned out in whites. India beat Australia by three wickets in the 2021 Test, which confirmed an extraordinary second consecutive Test series win in the country for them. They were also the first team to beat Australia in a Test match at the Gabba since Viv Richards' world-beating West Indies side in 1988.

While that was the last Test of the previous tour, it marks the midway point of India's tour Down Under this time, which consists of five matches instead of the usual four. While India started the tour off with an emphatic 295-run win in Perth, Australia fought back by winning the second pink-ball Test by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has said that fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will return to the squad at the Gabba in place of Scott Boland. This is despite Boland taking five wickets in Adelaide. "It’s tough. He was fantastic in Adelaide and unfortunately he’s spent quite a lot of time on the bench in the last 18 months and whenever he plays he’s fantastic. It’s a shame for Scotty but there’s still a fair bit to play out this series so I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t get another crack at some point," Cummins said.