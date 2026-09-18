Brydon Carse cleared as police drop assault investigation that cost England quick his place in Pakistan Test series

Brydon Carse will face no charges after Derbyshire Police discontinued their investigation into an alleged assault in Derby city centre last month, drawing a line under an episode that had already carried significant consequences for the England fast bowler. Carse had been removed from England’s squad for the three-Test series against Pakistan after the incident came to light, despite initially travelling with the group for the opening match at Headingley.

Brydon Carse will face no charges. (AFP)

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The 31-year-old was first arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly following a night out with Durham teammates after their County Championship victory over Derbyshire. He had been released from England duty to play in that fixture, in which Durham completed a comprehensive 338-run win as they strengthened their push for promotion from Division Two, a target they have since secured.

Images circulated on social media the following day showing Carse in handcuffs and surrounded by police officers outside Molly Malone’s bar in Derby. Derbyshire Police subsequently confirmed that a man in his 30s had been detained during the incident, although he was released from arrest shortly afterwards.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night,” Derbyshire Police said at the time. “However the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area.”

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{{^usCountry}} The matter later developed beyond the initial drunk-and-disorderly incident when police confirmed that they were examining allegations of an assault in Derby city centre. Crucially, no arrest was made in connection with that separate allegation, even as the investigation remained open in the days that followed. “We are investigating allegations of an assault in Derby city centre,” Derbyshire Police said in a subsequent statement. “No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.” Investigation ends without charges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter later developed beyond the initial drunk-and-disorderly incident when police confirmed that they were examining allegations of an assault in Derby city centre. Crucially, no arrest was made in connection with that separate allegation, even as the investigation remained open in the days that followed. “We are investigating allegations of an assault in Derby city centre,” Derbyshire Police said in a subsequent statement. “No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.” Investigation ends without charges {{/usCountry}}

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That inquiry has now been dropped, meaning Carse will not face any charge arising from the alleged assault. The distinction between the two strands of the episode remains important: he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being de-arrested, while he was never arrested over the later assault allegation that police went on to investigate.

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The episode nevertheless had an immediate bearing on his international career. Carse had been a non-playing member of England’s squad for the first Test against Pakistan before being released to represent Durham, but the emergence of the incident and the subsequent police investigation resulted in him being withdrawn from the remainder of the series.

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England went on to complete a 3-0 sweep without him, while Carse remained outside the Test set-up as the investigation continued. For a bowler who has grown increasingly prominent in England’s plans because of his pace, hostility and ability to extract bounce, the timing of the episode was particularly damaging.

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With Derbyshire Police now having closed the investigation without charges, the legal uncertainty surrounding Carse has been removed. Attention will now turn to when England choose to reintegrate him into their plans, with any decision over his return resting with the selectors and team management rather than the police process that had clouded his immediate international future.