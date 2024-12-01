Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brydon Carse takes 6-42; England needs 104 to beat New Zealand in 1st test

AP |
Dec 01, 2024 06:25 AM IST

Brydon Carse takes 6-42; England needs 104 to beat New Zealand in 1st test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Brydon Carse took 6-42 as England dismissed New Zealand for 254 on the fourth morning of the first test Sunday, leaving itself a target of only 104 runs to complete a comprehensive win and take a 1-0 series lead.

Brydon Carse takes 6-42; England needs 104 to beat New Zealand in 1st test
Brydon Carse takes 6-42; England needs 104 to beat New Zealand in 1st test

Carse claimed his first five wicket bag in an innings and first 10 wicket haul in a test, finishing with 10-106 after his first innings figures of 4-64.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Daryl Mitchell was the last man out for 84 after playing the role of a lone rearguard as New Zealand sought to prolong the match if not to save it.

New Zealand resumed Sunday at 155-6, leading England by four runs after trailing by 151 on the first innings. Mitchell was 31 not out overnight and New Zealand's only real hope of setting a potentially testing fourth innings chase for the tourists.

He played with stoic concentration at first as the bulwark against England's progress to victory, reaching his 13th half century from 132 balls. As wickets fell around him he finally had no choice but to hit out and he added 45 for the last wicket with Will O'Rourke, who scored his highest test score of five.

Mitchell was Carse's sixth wicket of the innings and third on the fourth day, caught in the deep by Chris Woakes as he attempted to add to his tally of 12 fours and a six.

England had taken the match away from New Zealand on the third day when Harry Brook made 171 to lead England to 499 in reply to New Zealand's 348.

Carse played a major role in unraveling New Zealand's second innings in which only Kane Williamson, who scored 61 to follow his first innings 93, put up a fight before Mitchell's gallant last stand.

Allrounder Nathan Smith, in his first test, resumed on one not out and took his score to 21 before he became the first of Carse's victims on Sunday. England had pursued a short ball strategy at times but it was a ball that kept low from Carse that had Smith caught on the knee roll and judged lbw.

Smith reviewed but couldn't change the umpire's decision.

Matt Henry also fell lbw to Carse, a decision no review could alter, and Tim Southee hit his 94th and 95th sixes in tests before he was caught by Joe Root off Gus Atkinson attempting another.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On