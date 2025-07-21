Bumrah boost for India amid injuries to pacers

Kolkata: With injuries to their pacers having grown into a mini crisis, India have confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will play in the fourth Test starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj, addressing the media on Monday, said: “So far, we only know that Jassi (Bumrah) bhai will play.” With Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out due to injuries, Siraj said in Manchester that the team combination is “changing day-to-day”, but he will bowl with the man whose workload management restricts him to only three of the five Tests. Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Monday. (PTI)

On Monday morning, a BCCI media release said that India will go into the Test two bowlers short and that Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad. Nitish Reddy, who has a left knee injury, has been ruled out of the last two Tests. Arshdeep suffered a thumb injury in his bowling hand while trying to stop a ball on the follow at the nets. Reddy will fly home immediately.

The BCCI release added: “Arshdeep sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.”

This, in addition to the groin niggle Akash Deep is battling, means India have very little wiggle room in the pace department. Akash was seen hobbling a bit after bowling the 30th over of the England second innings in the Lord’s Test. He did come out to bat as nightwatchman. “Akash Deep has a groin issue, physios are examining him,” said Siraj. “He bowled in the morning as well. Yet to get feedback from physio. Anshul has come in now that Arshdeep is injured. Good luck to him.”

On the face of it, the bowling combination still looks like a no-brainer after the Lord’s Test. Bumrah should share the new ball with Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja should shoulder the spin attack with Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur should be back as the pace bowling allrounder. Only, India have to win this Test and the next one to return victors from the series. Which is a tall ask, meaning India can’t put a foot wrong.

The weather too could affect this Test with rain forecast on the first, second and fifth days at Old Trafford. Overcast conditions and a pitch under the covers for a long time could prompt India to replace Reddy with batter Sai Sudharsan and play Thakur in place of Sundar as a seamer might be more effective than a second spinner. Ultimately, India can’t sacrifice a batting option if the conditions are set to get more difficult, so the likelihood of Thakur being picked over Sundar has increased.

Who will be India’s third fast bowler though is uncertain. If Akash is not fit, Prasidh Krishna could come back. However, Krishna’s series average of 55.16 and economy of 5.33 – he played the first two Tests -- could be a big deterrent in picking him. Though he took five wickets in the first Test at Leeds, his short bowling was picked apart by England. In the first innings of the Birmingham Test too, Krishna’s economy was 5.53 before it improved to 2.78 in the second innings.

This is where the addition of Kamboj, a 24-year-old pacer from Haryana, becomes interesting. Kamboj was part of the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions. In the second game, he took four wickets apart from scoring an unbeaten 51 in a 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian. Bracketing Kamboj with Thakur in the medium-pacer allrounder category thus isn’t too far-fetched. Kamboj has earned his stripes as well, being only the third Indian to take all 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, against Kerala last year. He can get the ball to seam and thus be a worthy replacement for Akash, who is struggling to regain fitness.

However, a change in the bowling line-up only means more responsibility for Bumrah and Siraj. Bumrah has been used prudently so far, but Siraj has proven to be a tireless workhorse for India, bowling 109 overs in three Tests, getting better every game. And the plan is to continue doing that. “Our plan is to keep bowling in good areas considering how England play,” said Siraj. “We want them to play (bat) with patience like they did in the last match. We felt good about playing proper Test cricket.”