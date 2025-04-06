Bumrah buzz: Set for injury comeback versus RCB

MUMBAI: There was an unmistakable buzz in the Mumbai Indians camp during Sunday’s training session at the Wankhede Stadium. Their talisman and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had joined the group for the first time this IPL season after being sidelined due to a back issue during the final Test against Australia at Sydney in early January. Mumbai Indians's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a left-handed delivery while trying to copy teammate Mitchell Santner. (PTI)

Going into their home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, it is just the boost the five-time champions need after suffering three defeats from four outings so far.

In a gesture that sums up what he means to the franchise, the towering Kieron Pollard, former MI teammate who is the batting coach, joyously lifted Bumrah on his shoulder in the team huddle, saying “Welcome Mufasa” (the 2024 animation film about a lion cub chasing his destiny).

Starting with an elaborate warm-up drill, Bumrah began the net session bowling left-arm spin imitating teammate Mitchell Santner’s action before going full throttle for over 25 minutes in his distinct style -- hopping, shuffling, stopping and then charging to the crease before unleashing express deliveries made potent due to his hyperflexed elbow.

Returning after a long injury lay-off – his last competitive game was Day 2 of the Sydney Test against Australia on January 4 – his match fitness will be tested in Monday’s evening game at the Wankhede Stadium. In the nets, there were deliveries in which he looked sharp. Rohit Sharma was troubled by the sharp, incoming deliveries and by some deliveries that pitched at perfect length outside off-stump.

“He’s (Bumrah) available, he’s training today and should be available (for the RCB game),” head coach Mahela Jayawardene said on Sunday. “He arrived last night; he had his sessions with NCA (National Cricket Academy, now Centre of Excellence) to finalise that; he’s been handed over to our physios. He’s bowling today, so all good.”

With Bumrah as the spearhead, the MI pace attack has a different look. A combination of swing bowlers Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar backing Bumrah’s pace and seam movement won’t be easy to deal with. Most importantly, Bumrah’s availability solves MI’s slog overs bowling issues.

Bumrah has been out of action since suffering a stress reaction in the back during the second day of the Sydney Test. He has been conservative with his recovery and has been building up his bowling workload in recent weeks at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

While excited about the difference he can make, the MI team management is not expecting too much from their spearhead in the first couple of games. “Boom’s coming back from a pretty decent layoff, so we need to give him that space,” Jayawardene said. “Not expecting too much. Knowing Jasprit he will be up for it. We’re very happy to have him in the camp, the experience he brings, that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with Boulty (Boult), chatting with Deepak or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. That’s what we’re looking forward to from him.”

Usually on the eve of the match, Bumrah doesn’t exert much in training. On Sunday, however, he was bustling with energy. After taking a break, Bumrah returned to bowl again. He loosened up by hurling balls at the side nets while standing. In the nets, the first couple of balls were bowled from a couple of steps before he took his full run-up, getting his preparation for bowling in the middle and death overs with a series of yorkers and change of pace deliveries.

RCB’s designated power-hitter Tim David has been in top gear this season, scoring at a strike rate of 200-plus. But he will have the challenge of facing Bumrah against MI. David knows the task on hand, having faced Bumrah regularly in the nets when he was with MI for three seasons (2022 to ‘24).

“I will have to get the toes out of the way...He’s got a pretty lethal yorker. He is a brilliant bowler. When you put in big performances against the best teams, against the best players, that is the best feeling to get as a player. You got to be challenged by the best and I’m looking forward to that,” the Singapore-born Aussie player said.

Playing for MI since 2013, Bumrah has taken 165 wickets in 133 matches.

Rohit, who missed the last game against Lucknow Super Giants after taking a knock on the knee during practice, had a long hit in the nets. Jayawardene said an assessment will be made about his fitness after practice.