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Bumrah lost sharpness due to a niggle: Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians' T20 stars, including Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, struggled in IPL due to injuries and form, impacting their campaign.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 10:35 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: Some of India’s best performers from the T20 World Cup flopped in the Indian Premier League. Three of the leading stars belonged to Mumbai Indians, which brought the side down and resulted in their failed campaign. Skipper Hardik Pandya and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah were hampered by injuries and niggles.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey during their Indian Premier League 2026 match at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav ran out of runs as well as form. “It’s a culmination of a bit of (loss of) confidence,” MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene told reporters. “He’s a gifted player, the way he plays shots and takes on the bowlers. Sometimes when you do that and it doesn’t come off and then the next game, the next game, game plan-wise, he’s trying to change a few things. But that also did not work for him.

“Last year was a phenomenal season of 700 runs. So, this is what cricket is. We’ve all played the game at that level in different formats, sometimes it happens. All of a sudden you have a bit of a (bad) patch and you’re trying to figure out how to get out of it.”

Bumrah being frontloaded in the Powerplay may have been a tactic to help him get back to his wicket-taking best over constantly being tasked with the most difficult overs across phases.

“It was a good conversation,” Jayawardene spoke about helping Bumrah through the lean phase. “It was a collective conversation with his training staff. Where do we push him and how do we...there was workload management as well. How much he could bowl in the nets on preparation. Initially, we tried to tactically bowl him in situations so that he is not under too much pressure.

“But being the lead bowler, he was always under pressure. Like bowling at the death. But we used him in different ways this season to give him a bit more freedom. He comes back, smiles and says, ‘Coach, it didn’t work. Let’s try something different.’ He had a few issues with his run-up as well.

Purely because of the niggle he had. Whenever we had long breaks, he was working on that. So, I can’t take anything away from his work ethic. It’s just that it didn’t happen on the field. We all learn from these kinds of seasons.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

suryakumar yadav jasprit bumrah Jasprit Bumrah hardik pandya mumbai indians
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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