Bumrah warns India against complacency after first-Test romp

Jasprit Bumrah warned his India side against complacency after their emphatic victory over Australia on Monday in Perth in the first of five Tests.

The visitors came into the opening match under pressure after their first home series loss in 12 years, against New Zealand.

But they shrugged that off to dominate in Perth with a commanding 295-run triumph.

Bumrah, the stand-in skipper with Rohit Sharma missing following the birth of his second child, cautioned that the day-night Test in Adelaide next week would be a completely different challenge.

"Obviously it is a positive sign that we got a lot of success, we got a lot of wickets early and we were able to create an impact," he said.

"But it was here. Adelaide might be totally different, it's a pink ball.

"So yes, you can take the confidence from here, but again, you have to start from zero. You have to build on from confidence. You have to take learnings from this game.

"And there were learnings for us in this game, so we're going to take it in our stride and put our best foot forward."

A key positive for India was the batting exploits of Yashasvi Jaiswal and a return to form for Virat Kohli, with both smashing centuries.

But it was their bowling unit that put them on the road to victory by dismissing the hosts for 104 in the first innings.

"I'm very proud of the team," said Bumrah, who led from the front with an eight-wicket haul for the match.

"You know, we were put under pressure in the first innings when we were bowled out for 150 but then the team showed character and didn't lose belief.

"So that is something that will be really special for us.

"We scored a lot of runs in the second innings, new guys coming in, also chipping in with a lot of runs. And of course, Virat scoring 100 as well is a great sign for us."

Rohit was spotted in the nets in Perth on Monday after his late arrival and will almost certainly slot back in as opener and captain in Adelaide.

Bumrah said he had loved skippering the side, but would now do all he could to support the returning captain.

"He's the captain of our side and he's done a phenomenal job. I was filling in for him," he said.

"So, yeah, I still had discussions when he was in India, you know, discussing how we are shaping up. But I'm not going to tell him that I'm going to lead.

"I'm going to help him in whatever capacity I can."

