Chandigarh: Wearing the tag of ODI World Cup champions and eyes set on clinching their first T20 World Cup in three months, the Indian women’s cricket team is gearing up for a challenging multi-format series in Australia. The tour from February 15 to March 9 will feature three T20Is and ODIs each and a day-night Test, offering crucial preparation ahead of the global showpiece in England. Buoyant India women set for Australia tour

Although India recently swept Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home T20I series following their World Cup success in November, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faces a far sterner test against Australia. The series will serve as a platform to assess the emerging and returning players, including Bharti Fulmali, who is making a comeback after nearly six years, young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, and medium-pacer Sayali Satghare, a member of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s WPL-winning squad who is also in the Test team. Spinner Shreyanka Patil returns to the T20I side after a two-year absence.

India’s five-wicket win over the Governor General’s XI in a warm-up T20 at the North Sydney Oval underlined their momentum. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (36 off 29), Harmanpreet (26 off 23), and Deepti Sharma (23 off 25) contributed with the bat, while Arundhati Reddy (2/16) and Shreyanka (2/24) impressed with the ball, carrying over the form in WPL into international cricket.

February 15 promises an action-packed day for Indian fans. While the India A women’s team faces Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok, the senior side begins its campaign against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground under new T20I captain Sophie Molineux.

The multi-format series will be decided on a points system, increasing the stakes for both the teams. “We know Australia are very strong and have been playing excellent cricket for a long time. But with the right mindset and a positive approach, you can always bring out your best,” Harmanpreet said ahead of the opener.

India will rely on in-form players such as Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, both standout performers for Delhi Capitals in WPL. Mandhana, who led RCB to their second WPL title despite battling flu in the final, remains a key figure at the top. Back-up keeper Uma Chetry, who was not initially named, was called in after Gunalan Kamalini was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Australia are in a transition phase with Sophie Molineux leading the T20I side in the build-up towards the World Cup. Alyssa Healy will play in her farewell series in the ODIs and Test, marking the end of an illustrious chapter.

Australia and India last faced each other in a T20I in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the Aussies beat India by nine runs to dash their semi-final hopes. However, with a World Cup title now in their cabinet, the momentum appears to have shifted. India head into this contest as favourites, reflecting a turnaround in fortunes.